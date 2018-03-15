FBI agents contacted Thailand's Immigration Bureau last week to try to set up a meeting with Anastasia Vashukevich and Alexander Kirillov, both Belarusian citizens, CNN reported, citing a high-level Thai official.
Comment: The FBI is really scraping the bottom of the barrel!
Thai officials turned down that request, however, because only the detainees' lawyers and family members are permitted access to them.
The U.S. Embassy in Bangkok referred CNN's questions about the matter to Thai law enforcement.
Vashukevich and Kirillov sent a handwritten letter to the U.S. Embassy last month offering to provide evidence of Russian meddling to U.S. authorities in exchange for asylum.
The U.S. intelligence community has previously concluded that Moscow sought to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and favored President Trump's candidacy. Special counsel Robert Mueller is conducting a criminal investigation into the matter.
Comment: And when The Hill says "concluded", they mean that Mueller indicted 13 Russian trolls without any logic nor evidence that the Russian government intended to interfere in the US election.
Vashukevich and Kirillov were among several Russian-speaking sex coaches arrested at a seminar in Thailand last month for working without permits.
Vashukevich, who is known on social media by the name Nastya Rybka, claims that she is the former mistress of Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
She alleges that she witnessed meetings between Deripaska and unnamed Americans in 2016 and 2017. Deripaska denies having an affair with Vashukevich.
Comment: So a couple of totally random people who make a living out of 'sex coaching' and who are jailed in Thailand will finally provide some proof of Russian 'meddling' in the US election. No, really! It's not like this is a CNN nothing-burger or something like that! Oh wait...