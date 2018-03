© Infowars

For a man who has been in the public limelight for more than 30 years, it is remarkable how little Donald Trump is properly understood, simply because he is now the president of the United States and no longer a real-estate magnate and media celebrity.When I was in the White House, and even today, if ever I am asked to help explain the way President Trump thinks and acts, I always start with the same advice:For diplomats, journalists or simply the unconvinced,Recent decisions from the Oval Office, especially on steel and aluminum tariffs, as well as the developments out of the Korean peninsula, underscore theOne of the earliest declarative statements from The Art of the Deal is the advice Donald Trump gives thatThis attitude informed President Trump for nigh on half a century in the private sector, and it still informs his decisions today as president, from the Paris Accord to NAFTA.The negotiations themselves, or maintaining the established way of doing business, are never the objectives.which may not be possible if the status quo is maintained. President Trump may not be a biblical exegete, but I can assure you that he instinctively knows that there are times when you simply have to "turn over the tables in the temple" to get things done.In other words, outside of our borders, in relations with other nations and organizations,especially if the matter at hand clashes directly with promises candidate Trump made to the American people. That is why, for example, despite howls from the establishment and even members of his own team,as the capital of the eternal Jewish stateThis commitment to promises made is all the more valid given thatthat has been responsible for all the many policies that have undermined America financially and otherwise in recent decades, from interminable wars in the Middle East to trade deals and international regimes that facilitated the rise of a Communist China which steals our secrets wholesale, intimidates our friends and props up rogue regimes who preach our destruction.Simply put,a characteristic of the new commander-in-chief which appeals to ordinary Americans all over the country, including areas that were long considered Democratic strongholds. The bucking of the establishment and its conventional wisdoms is, in fact, something the president relishes, most particularly when it comes to otherwise indefensible nostrums which have embedded themselves into the collective mind of the body politic.How many times have we had to hear over the last few weeks that there are only 600,000 Americans working in the steel industry but millions in steel-dependent manufacturing, such as the automotive sector? Yet,Such an unsophisticated boilerplate criticism only holds water if you subscribe toand that we should never increase the number of steel workers because somehow for every additional foundryman you hire you must fire an assembler on a manufacturing line. Suchis fine for a class in dialectic materialism in Pyongyang, but not on Wall Street, or the Chamber of Commerce, or anywhere else within a free market. Like the president, most Americans know instinctively thatfrom the historic Gold Rush, to Henry Ford, to Silicon Valley.President Obama sent Hillary Clinton to present a mislabeled "reset button" to the Kremlin. In reality, there was no reset. The Obama administration did not effectively address the expansionist and destabilizing behavior of former KGB colonel Vladimir Putin, not even after he invaded Ukraine. With regard to the Middle East, the Obama White House empowered the murderous regime in Iran by releasing $150 billion to Tehran, paying a cash ransom and agreeing to the Iran deal that wouldn't, in fact, prevent a nuclear breakout by the mullahs.In Egypt, President Obama embraced the Muslim Brotherhood government of Mohammed Morsi. In Iraq, he decided to prematurely withdraw before our work was done and Al Qaeda had been crushed, thus sowing the seeds for ISIS. With regard to Asia, the last administration refused to take any meaningful action as Beijing expanded its reach with military installations on illegal artificial atolls, all the while perpetuating its acquiescence to North Korea's continued policy of nuclear blackmail of Washington and the West. Ironically, all this while in ownership of a Nobel Peace Prize.President Trump may not have been awarded a prize by anyone, let alone from the now increasingly irrelevant Nobel Committee. Butfrom a revitalized NATO finally committed, after decades of sloth, to paying its fair share on defense, to the crushing of the physical caliphate of ISIS, to the restoration of our relations with nations we had turned our backs on, most importantly, Israel and Egypt. It is a reset that included tough talk with China and North Korea, talk followed up by actions that have led to a response on behalf of Pyongyang, which may take us to the cusp of bringing peace and stability to the region after 65 years of potential war.And we are only in the fourteenth month of the Trump presidency.is a national security strategist with Fox News and former deputy assistant and strategist to President Trump . He is the author of the New York Times bestseller Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War