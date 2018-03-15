© Sputnik/Vladimir Fedorenko



The speaker of the Russian lower house has said thehas been a response to Moscow's increased competitiveness, and"It is completely obvious that Russia is a very inconvenient competitor for them in many spheres, and they try to remove it from the field, often using unfair moves," Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday, according to TASS."They used all possible types of pressure on Russia, including sanctions and unfriendly decisions concerning import tariffs on certain goods and unfounded accusations voiced by leading politicians," Volodin said. However, all these policies have failed, he stated. "They understand it in the West, but they don't want to accept it as a fact," he added.Volodin's comments came soon after theover their alleged complicity in the 2014 crisis in Ukraine. The new date for the end of the sanctions is September 15.Earlier this week, 140 Democratic members of the US House of Representatives asked President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia over its alleged "attacks on American democracy."