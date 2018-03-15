© CEN



The bizarre-looking babe is the latest shocking mutation to be discovered in a rural region Argentina.The deformed animal was spotted next to its mother after she gave birth to eight piglets in the area of Santo Domingo in Santiago del Estero Province.But it died a few hours after birth when it had trouble breathing on March 7.Its deformities are believed to be caused by pesticides and GM crops.Pictures of the tragic piglet show it bears more similarities to humans than pigs.Breeders Walter Oscar Velez and wife Roxana Noemi Villarreal, who also produce charcoal at their farm, said that they were "devastated" at the loss.It is the latest in a number of horrific mutations in the country which is at the centre of a row over the use of pesticides and genetically modified foods.Some people believe environmental pollution plays a role in the animals' peculiar appearance and untimely deaths.Pharmacologist and paediatric specialist Dr Medardo Avila Vazquez said: "Around 12 million Argentines live in regions where soybeans are cultivated, surrounded by the fields where glyphosate is sprayed."In the province of Chaco, where soybeans are grown, we found the numbers of deformations quadrupled in a 10 year period, in the same timeframe the cultivation of soybean increased seven times. I see children dying all the time at the clinic where I work."A group of medical professionals in Argentina called Medicos de Pueblos Fumigados (Doctors of Sprayed Villages) have shared other cases of deformed animals on their website.