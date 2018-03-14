© Fort Russ News

Former US intelligence officer, Edward Snowden, has stated that the new CIA director, Gina Haspel, will not be able to visit EU countries without the risk of being arrested.He recalled that. The reason for this was the case of Abu Zubaida, who was tortured 83 times in a secret CIA prison in Thailand.According to media reports, Haspel led this secret prison in 2002. According to the international non-governmental organization Amnesty International, at least two people were abducted there, by US intelligence services.According to Snowden,It's incredible, " he wrote.On March 13, the US president, Donald Trump, appointed Gina Haspell as director of the CIA . Her former boss, Mike Pompeo, was appointed secretary of state instead of Rex Tillerson.