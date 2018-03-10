A woman has died after being struck by lightning in Gudel, Mahakulung Rural Municipality-4 of Solukhumbu district.The deceased has been identified as local Rijamali Rai (56), according to Police Inspector Pradyumna Adhikari.The incident occurred when the lightening hit the area amidst a windy weather on Friday evening.Two others were injured in the same incident and are undergoing treatment at the local health post in Gudel. The injured have been identified as local Shanti Rai (25) and Kshitij Karki (14), son of Pritu Bahadur Karki of the same locality. The police have indicated that the injured are recovering after undergoing treatment.A team of police from the Area Police Office, Sotang are in the incident site for further investigation.