Israeli soldiers on Wednesday evening kidnapped a Palestinian girl after she was violently beaten by an Israeli settler in al-Khalil's southern town of Yatta, in the southern occupied West Bank.Coordinator for the Popular Anti-Settlement Committee, Rateb al-Jabour, said the Israeli occupation forces kidnapped 13-year-old Jamalat Abu Kbeita shortly after an Israeli settler assaulted her.The girl was accused of attempting to carry out an anti-occupation stabbing attack.Eye-witnesses refuted the Israeli allegations, saying the girl was on her father's land when she was attacked.The settler reportedly beat the girl moments after her father headed to the local authorities to file a complaint against Israeli settlers who misappropriated six dunums of his private land lot and grazed their livestock in his cultivated ranches.