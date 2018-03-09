Hayesville, Ohio - A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries, cleaned up a bloody bed cover and then returned to work,The woman, 27-year-old Alyssa Edwards, is jailed on child endangerment charges related to the Saturday shooting in Hayesville, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland.The Ashland Times-Gazette reports Edwards tearfully appeared in court Monday and said there was no information the judge needed to consider before he set her bond at $30,000. An attorney is being appointed for Edwards for her Wednesday arraignment.Ashland County sheriff's Chief Deputy Carl Richert says the girl's injuries were not considered life-threatening. No other details about the girl's injuries have been released. Her brother was in the custody of children's services.