A federal judge in Maryland on Monday dismissed a challenge to President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).The Hill continued:
"This Court does not like the outcome of this case, but is constrained by its constitutionally limited role to the result that it has reached," Judge Roger Titus said in his opinion. "Hopefully, the Congress and the President will finally get their job done."
"An overwhelming percentage of Americans support protections for 'Dreamers,' yet it is not the province of the judiciary to provide legislative or executive actions when those entrusted with those responsibilities fail to act," Titus continued.
The Obama-era program permits immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children to stay in the country without fear of deportation.Some of the Dreamers who were protected under DACA are not waiting around to be deported if a deal is not reached in Congress. They're threatening to leave of their own accord. Two examples of this trend, sisters Alex and Daniela Velez, entered the country as children on a visitors' visas with their parents from Venezuela and then stayed illegally after the visas expired.
The Trump administration moved to end DACA last year and allowed lawmakers on Capitol Hill six months to come up with a permanent fix for the program, with the deadline expiring on Monday.
Dreamers and immigrant rights groups across the country have legally challenged the move to end DACA.
"I will leave. I will leave America as soon as possible," said Alex, who is 19. "I want to be able to leave on my terms. I'm not going to be waiting for anyone to come for me."While many DACA recipients entered illegally, some illegal aliens are visa "overstays" like the sisters.
"Alex and I are both over this [DACA situation]," added Daniela, who is 24. "I will close my business, leave work and school."
The DACA program, established by the Obama administration, provides legal protections to nearly 800,000 Dreamers, illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. President Donald Trump rescinded the program in September, arguing that it was conceived and implemented through executive overreach, and gave Congress six months to come up with alternative legislation before it formally expires on March 5.The Velez sisters had a renewable two-year reprieve from deportation and they also qualified for work permits and drivers licenses.
Alex and Daniela, who live with their parents in a one-bedroom apartment in Burlington, New Jersey, were brought to the U.S. when they were four and nine years old, respectively. The family came to the U.S. from Venezuela on visitor visas in the late 1990s, hoping to escape a country that was quickly sliding toward authoritarianism under Hugo Chavez. They chose to remain in the country after their visa expired, even though they had dual citizenship for Venezuela and Ecuador.
Congress is now contemplating whether to pass some form of a DACA legislation and there has been a bipartisan consensus to have some form of solution to allow them to stay.
People may not feel that a threat from illegal aliens to leave the country if a deal isn't reached is such a bad idea.
DACA was unconstitutional from the start since Obama didn't have the right to overrule legislation and the law on the subject, as he himself acknowledged.
And even in his unconstitutional construction, Obama tried to quell people's concerns, saying it was "temporary" and wasn't meant to give permanent status or a 'path to citizenship.' And yet, that's exactly what it has become to Democrats and some Republicans despite the fact that Dreamers were warned it wasn't supposed to be that.
Democrats want not only the Dreamers protected and given status, but their parents as well, despite the parents having knowingly broken the law and skipping past everyone who followed the rules. Those people had to wait and pay all the fees to do it right. And when you pass something that forgives without penalty people who don't follow the rules, you do a disservice both to the rules and to the people who are actually following them.
So it remains to be seen what Congress will come up with and if anyone can sign aboard it.
