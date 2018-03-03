Italian police car
Two weeks ago we shared a video about how some of Italy's elderly want food while the country's refugees are complaining about Wi-Fi access. That wasn't an exaggeration as a migrant worker has now been attacked over a lack of Wi-Fi.

A twenty-six-year-old Senegalese migrant attacked an asylum centre worker in the Italian town of Cassino after he complained the place had no Wi-fi, Italian newspaper Ciociaria Oggi reports.

The man continuously asked about the Wi-fi signal and showed threatening behaviour when his requests went unanswered. A few moments later he decided to attack the migrant worker.

Fortunately the worker of the asylum centre wasn't injured. The migrant was reported to the police for aggravated threats.

This isn't the first Wi-Fi related dispute in the town of Cassino. Earlier asylum seekers protested in front of the local police station over the lack of access to the Wi-Fi network.

Mayor Carlo Maria D'Alessandro of Cassino, said he wants to introduce new safety measures after a number of incidents. In the town there's a surge in drug abuse and violent crime as well.

"We are fielding all the necessary actions to protect the residents", he stressed. "We have financed a project of 850,000 euros that will allow, among other things, the activation and installation of new cameras connected directly with the operating rooms of the police", the mayor said.