Two weeks ago we shared a video about how some of Italy's elderly want food while the country's refugees are complaining about Wi-Fi access. That wasn't an exaggeration as a migrant worker has now been attacked over a lack of Wi-Fi.A twenty-six-year-old Senegalese migrant attacked an asylum centre worker in the Italian town of Cassino after he complained the place had no Wi-fi, Italian newspaper Ciociaria Oggi reports.Fortunately the worker of the asylum centre wasn't injured. The migrant was reported to the police for aggravated threats.This isn't the first Wi-Fi related dispute in the town of Cassino. Earlier asylum seekers protested in front of the local police station over the lack of access to the Wi-Fi network.Mayor Carlo Maria D'Alessandro of Cassino, said he wants to introduce new safety measures after a number of incidents. In the town there's a surge in drug abuse and violent crime as well."We are fielding all the necessary actions to protect the residents", he stressed. "We have financed a project of 850,000 euros that will allow, among other things, the activation and installation of new cameras connected directly with the operating rooms of the police", the mayor said.