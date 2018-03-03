© Alex Njeru



A lightning strike has killed a woman and her two children in Kamujwa village, Tharaka Nithi County, authorities say.Tunyai Chief Julius Mburio said the woman, her son and her daughter were struck while they were inside their house on Friday at around 8pm.The boy was a Form Three student while the girl in Standard Eight.starting Thursday.The downpour, according to the forecast released on Tuesday, will be experienced in western Kenya, Rift Valley, Nyanza and central Kenya.