© Maksim Blinov / Sputnik



The Russian military's TV channel has released a video featuring the capabilities of Russia's most advanced Su-57 warplanes. The fifth-generation jets have been recently deployed for combat drills in Syria.Earlier this week, Russia's defense minister confirmed that the fifth-generation Su-57s were deployed for two-day combat tests in Syria. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu called the trial "successful" after the planes returned home last week.