Sinkhole in Oxford, MI
© 2018 Scripps Media, Inc.
A large sinkhole in a neighborhood in Oxford caused a road to close indefinitely.

Wood Trail South of Drahner closed due to the sinkhole, which is causing flooding for some of the residents.

Crews are currently using a pump to bypass the broken section to prevent water damage to homes.

At this point, it's not clear when the road is expected to reopen to traffic.