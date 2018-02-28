The photos of an American's Twitter account showing bombings in Syria, and a father carrying his screaming child in devastated Ghouta, caused emotion and have been retweeted 128,000 times. These images were actually taken in Gaza and Mosul.Syrian-born American Sami Sharbek wanted to educate the world about the fate of Ghouta by posting terrible images of war on his Twitter account.This Cleveland resident had chosen two photos: images of bombardments of buildings and a father running, his child in his arms in a ruined street, screaming in fear and pain.John Mangun, a Business Mirror reporter, tweeted a link to the source, the 2014 article the photo came from, referring to an Israeli raid in Palestine. Then he revealed that the second image was taken during the siege of Mosul, and the father running with his daughter was fleeing an ISIS-controlled area to the Iraqi Special Forces soldiers.Shortly after, Sami Sharbek acknowledged that his post was a fake, and apologized for his mistake. "I did not know that the images had been taken in Gaza and Mosul." he wrote in a commentary.He did, however, encourage people to donate to an NGO, the Syrian American Medicl Society.