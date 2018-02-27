Niseko

The 2017-18 season snow depth total has now passed the 5 metres mark at ski areas in Asia, Europe and North America according to their official statistics.

Engelberg in Switzerland was the first to pass the 5m mark in the northern hemisphere, several months ago, and peaked at a 655cm base after the exceptional January snowfall in the Alps. Its total dropped back below six metres earlier this months but recent snowfalls have taken it back up to 645cm at present.

North America had a slow start to the season in its famously snowy west, particularly in more southerly states but Mt Baker in Washington State has a reputation for getting the most snow of any ski area in the world most years and it is clocking up the inches, reporting nearly 90cm of snow in the past 72 hours alone and a base depth now up to 597cm.

Niseko in Asia is the latest to pass the five metre base mark, reported at its Grand Hirafu ski area. The famous Japanese resort is reporting a particularly snowy winter even by its usual standards with almost 11 metres of snowfall reported this season so far including 1.5 metres (five feet) in the last seven days.