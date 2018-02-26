© Bassam Khabieh / Reuters



A daily humanitarian pause will be established in East Ghouta, Syria, starting from February 27, the Russian Defense Ministry has said. That will give civilians an opportunity to flee the fighting areas.They particularly said that another humanitarian corridor could be created for the refugees, who are currently living in the Rukban camp near the town of Al-Tanf, which is controlled by the US-led coalition. Such measure would allow the people to "freely return to their homes and to peaceful life," the statement notes.the Russian ministry said as it called for the creation of a special humanitarian commission under the auspices of the UN to assess the situation on the ground.Yet, the relief and reconstruction work in the city has not started as no humanitarian organizations are apparently allowed into the city, it added.On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on 30-day ceasefire in Syria. The resolution does not apply to IS, Al-Nusra Front or any other terrorist organization.Earlier, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria urged the warring parties to "stop any combat actions and armed provocations"in East Ghouta. It also warned that the armed groups controlling the region are blocking civilians from leaving the suburb, basically keeping hundreds hostage, including women and children.Russia has repeatedly said that the militants in East Ghouta deliberately undermine humanitarian and reconciliation efforts by armed provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that the groups were planning provocations that involve using chemical weapons.