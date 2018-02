© Axel Schmidt / Reuters

Editors of Titanic, a German monthly satirical magazine with a circulation of approximately 100,000, found it odd and amusing that the German media, including the top-selling Bild daily, for some reason hesitated to blame Russia for meddling in their country's political process too. Capitalizing on the global 'Russian meddling' hysteria,"There were no rumors of Russian meddling and we thought - 'this cannot be' - we have to make an alliance with the Bild tabloid and push a story of Russian meddling. And as we see now, it works perfectly," Moritz Hürtgen, editor of Titanic, told RT.Applying all their creativity,resembling an exchange between Kevin Kuehnert, head of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) youth wing Jusos (and a prominent critic of the new coalition government with Angela Merkel's conservative bloc), and a shadowy Russian bot master by the name of "Juri.""What we did was we came up with a story that was tacky and like in a spy movie. And we had a good feeling that this would work especially with Bild as they already ran a campaign against the SPD, the Social Democratic Party, which Kevin Kuhnert is a part of," Hürtgen recalled. "Our intent was to spin this story further."Without double-checking the sources, Bild jumped on the material, publishing thearticle last Friday.Bild's sizzling Russia 'scoop' documents Juri's offer to use social media bots to target former SPD leader Martin Schulz. Citing the 'sensational' messages, it explains that Juri stood ready to pump between €4,000 and €5,000 into Kuehnert's campaign against a new "grand coalition." The hoax has Kuehnert readily accepting the mysterious Russian meddler's generous proposal, as long as Juri can ensure that it looks like the money came from his youth organization.mocking Bild for its sub-WordPress-blog journalistic standards.Hürtgen told RT. "It was a good laugh. And I think that is worth something."Although Bild is Germany's most widely-read daily with a circulation over one million, ordinary Germans were unsurprised by the tabloid's extremely lax standards. "I don't believe that the Russians really do that, becauseWe here in Berlin know that already, and that happens constantly," Mohamed, a Berlin resident, told Ruptly."I'm used to that. Bild publishes without checking, I mean, Bild is for entertainment, not for something serious," another Berliner said.Following the scandal, Bild retracted the bogus Russian meddling bombshell. While conceding that the emails are fakes, Bild still insists that the emails originated from an SPD server and were perhaps part of an elaborate smear campaign aimed at Kuehnert - making them "newsworthy."