© Sandy Huffaker / AFP/Getty Images



The federal government began work Wednesday to replace a section of border wall in California,outside of eight prototypes that were built last year in San Diego.Customs and Border Protection is replacing a little more than two miles in downtown Calexico, a sliver of the president's plan for a "big, beautiful wall" with Mexico. A barrier built in the 1990s from recycled metal scraps and landing mat will be torn down for bollard-style posts that are 30 feet high, significantly taller than existing walls.The administration is seeking $18 billion to extend the wall.In November, SWF Constructors of Omaha, Neb., won a contract for $18 million to replace the wall in Calexico, about 120 miles east of San Diego. It encompasses an area bisected by the New River, where smugglers are known to guide people through polluted waters. The project, which includes a bridge over the river, is expected to take 300 days.The Trump administration also has issued waivers to build in San Diego and Santa Teresa, N.M. George W. Bush's administration issued the previous five waivers, allowing the government toThe state of California and major environmental advocacy groups have sued the administration over the waivers, saying its authority expired. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was taunted by Trump during the presidential campaign for his handling of fraud allegations against the now-defunct Trump University, is expected to rule soon on whether to allow the border wall lawsuit to go forward.