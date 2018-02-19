Speaking at the 54th Munich Security Conference, Poroshenko spoke out against holding a presidential election in the Crimea and restoring Russia's powers in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Ukrainian president called Northern Stream-2 the "political and energy expansion" of Moscow and the project that "has nothing to do with economic interests."
"Neither politics nor business can exist apart from values. Moscow's current policy does not have a place for fair play, which is why the Russian flag does not fly at the 2018 Winter Olympics," Poroshenko said.The president of Ukraine also accused Russia of "unleashing a hybrid war, gradually turning into a world war."
"The Russian flag should not be flying anywhere in the world while Russia continues to incite a worldwide hybrid war, and Russian bullets are aimed at our symbols," he concluded.
Comment: Poroshenko's just angry that the Nord Stream 2 and the Turk Stream promise to sideline Ukraine from Europe's energy market. Sputnik reports: