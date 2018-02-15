A combination of Victoria's recent dry weather and Wednesday's strong winds have caused a significant amount of dust unearthed and displaced across the city.
A severe weather warning has been issued due to a strong cold front which will cross Victoria this morning and early afternoon.
@mmmhotbreakfast we just got hit by the 100km wind causing a massive dust storm on a worksite in Tarneit pic.twitter.com/Rr2COF403h
— Darren Marks (@bigdazr27) February 13, 2018
Damaging winds up to 90 to 100km/h will develop over western Victoria this morning before extending to the central and eastern parts across the morning.
Impressive shot of a fierce looking front approaching Elwood this morning, wind gust of 109 km/h recorded at St Kilda: photo: @windjunky https://t.co/hOLnBtequJ pic.twitter.com/QMrsiUAKWo— Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) February 13, 2018
Warrnambool, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Traralgon and Bairnsdale may be affected with conditions to ease off in the afternoon.