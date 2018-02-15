Dust storm hitting Melbourne
Incredible footage has emerged of a dust storm currently sweeping over Melbourne.

A combination of Victoria's recent dry weather and Wednesday's strong winds have caused a significant amount of dust unearthed and displaced across the city.

A severe weather warning has been issued due to a strong cold front which will cross Victoria this morning and early afternoon.


Damaging winds up to 90 to 100km/h will develop over western Victoria this morning before extending to the central and eastern parts across the morning.



Warrnambool, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Traralgon and Bairnsdale may be affected with conditions to ease off in the afternoon.