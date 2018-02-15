@mmmhotbreakfast we just got hit by the 100km wind causing a massive dust storm on a worksite in Tarneit pic.twitter.com/Rr2COF403h

— Darren Marks (@bigdazr27) February 13, 2018

Impressive shot of a fierce looking front approaching Elwood this morning, wind gust of 109 km/h recorded at St Kilda: photo: @windjunky https://t.co/hOLnBtequJ pic.twitter.com/QMrsiUAKWo — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) February 13, 2018



Incredible footage has emerged of a dust storm currently sweeping over Melbourne.A combination of Victoria's recent dry weather and Wednesday's strong winds have caused a significant amount of dust unearthed and displaced across the city.A severe weather warning has been issued due to a strong cold front which will cross Victoria this morning and early afternoon.Damaging winds up to 90 to 100km/h will develop over western Victoria this morning before extending to the central and eastern parts across the morning.Warrnambool, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Traralgon and Bairnsdale may be affected with conditions to ease off in the afternoon.