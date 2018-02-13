Society's Child
Glenn Greenwald: Is fake news used by Russia or is it about Russia?
Glenn Greenwald
The Intercept
Mon, 12 Feb 2018 14:43 UTC
like China and a splurging Japan were considered - the post-9/11 era elevated a cast of Muslim understudies to the starring role: Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden, ISIS and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and "jihadism" generally kept fear alive.
The lack of any 9/11-type catastrophic attack on U.S. (or any Western) soil for the past 17 years, along with the killing of a pitifully aged, ailing bin Laden and the erosion of ISIS, has severely compromised their ongoing viability as major bad guys. So now - just as a film studio revitalizes a once-successful super-villain franchise for a new generation of moviegoers - we're back to the Russians occupying center stage.
That Barack Obama spent eight years (including up through his final year-end news conference) mocking the notion that Russia posed a serious threat to the U.S. given their size and capabilities, and that he even tried repeatedly to accommodate and partner with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is of no concern: In the internet age, "2016" is regarded as ancient history, drowned out by an endless array of new threats pinned by a united media on the Russkie Plague. Moreover, human nature craves a belief in an existential foreign threat because it confers a sense of purpose and cause, strengthens tribal unity and identity, permits scapegoating, shifts blame for maladies from internal to external causes, and (like religion) offers a simplifying theory for understanding a complex world.
One of the prime accusations sustaining this script is that the Kremlin is drowning the West in "fake news" and other forms of propaganda. One can debate its impact and magnitude, but disinformation campaigns are something the U.S., Russia, and countless other nations have done to one another for centuries, and there is convincing evidence that Russia does this sort of thing now. But evidence of one threat does not mean that all claimed threats are real, nor does it mean that that tactic is exclusively wielded by one side.
Over the past year, there have been numerous claims made by Western intelligence agencies, mindlessly accepted as true in the Western press, that have turned out to be baseless, if not deliberate scams. Just today, it was revealed that Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra lied when he claimed he was at a meeting with Putin, in which the Russian president "said he considered Belarus, Ukraine and the Baltic states as part of a 'Greater Russia.'"
Russian Interference in Brexit Vote
The Guardian, January 10, 2018:
Reuters, February 8, 2018:
Russians Responsible for #ReleaseTheMemo Campaign
Associated Press, January 22, 2018:
Daily Beast, January 23, 2018:
Russian Interference in German Elections
Reuters, July 4, 2017:
New York Times, September 21, 2017:
Russians Hacked Macron Campaign:
Telegraph, May 6, 2017:
Associated Press, June 1, 2017:
all those cases when the U.S. media was forced to retract, or issue humiliating editor's notes, about stories regarding the "Russian threat" that turned out to be false. Even in those cases in which some evidence can be found suggesting that some "Russians" were engaged online in support for a particular cause, the size and impact of it is usually so minute as to be laughable. In response to months of demands and threats to Twitter from the U.K. government to investigate how its service was used by Russians to support the Brexit referendum, Twitter - to satisfy mounting complaints - finally came up with this:
proposing massive new military, propaganda, and cybersecurity programs to combat the Russian threat. Senators such as Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican John McCain routinely refer to "acts of war" when discussing U.S.-Russia relations. British generals and tabloids are hyping the Russian threat beyond all measure of reason in their quest to obtain new weapons systems and increased military spending at the expense of austerity-battered British subjects.
Comment: Greenwald does a good job of calling out the propaganda. When it's collected and presented in such a manner, it's hard for anyone to continue believing the garbage that comes out of the mainstream media and government officials. Now if only people would read it.
