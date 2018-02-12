© Walid Shoebat

In January, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said thatTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated thatHe also added that Washington had "calculations against Turkey, Iran and maybe Russia" in Syria, claiming that the US military presence there was directed against the aforementioned countries after Daesh's (ISIS) defeat.Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party in parliament.On February 5, the Pentagon announced that it had seen no indication of Turkey planning to extend its operation to Manbij, which contradicts Turkish officials' previous statements. Both Cavusoglu and Erdogan emphasized that Turkish forces would completely clear the region of terrorists, beginning with Manbij and throughout Turkey-Syria border.Earlier in the day, footage showing aAmong the 50 vehicles were armored personnel carriers (APCs), fuel tankers, mini-resistant ambush protected vehicles (MRAPs) and military trucks.Turkey has been conducting a military operation, codenamed "Olive Branch," in Afrin against Kurdish fighters since January 20 in response to the US announcement of training a 30,000-strong border security force in Syria, which Ankara dismissed as a "terrorist army." Afrin is controlled by the US-backed People's Protection Units (YPG), which is considered by Turkey to be affiliated with the Kurdistan's Workers' Party (PKK), regarded by Ankara as a terrorist organization.