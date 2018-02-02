Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday that Russia promoted content that supported the Second Amendment on social media during the 2016 election because they wanted Americans to kill one another."You had the content that was clearly anti-Hillary, and you had the content that was very pro-Trump. But even the bigger quantity of content that was being pushed through social media was just content designed to pit us against each other," Schiff said while speaking at the University of Pennsylvania."They also trumpeted the Second Amendment.. They don't particularly want a Second Amendment of their own, but they're really glad that we have one," Schiff said. "