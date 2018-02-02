common 22-degree halo, whose image we see several times each day in photos sent in by people around the world. The inner halo is more rare. We asked sky optics guru Les Cowley of the website Atmospheric Optics about the inner halo, and he said:
The inner ring looks like a diffuse 9-degree halo. This halo is formed by pyramidal ice crystals rather than the flat-ended prisms that make most halos.Bottom line: Josh Blash captured this common 22-degree lunar halo, with a rarer 9-degree lunar halo inside it, on January 28, 2018.
The 9-degree halo is usually sharper. This one was probably generated by less-than-perfect crystals.
Pyramidal halos are fairly rare. Look out for them, but always shield the sun from both eyes. Mask it with a wall or tree.