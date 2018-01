© Reuters

The European Union needs a reliable source of natural gas, and Russian state company Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 pipeline project is what Europe needs, according to an executive of Austria's oil and gas company, OMV."Security of gas supply is crucial, and Gazprom brings it," said OMV's member of the executive board Manfred Leitner speaking before the European Gas Conference in Vienna on Tuesday.Leitner urged to stop being skeptical about Russia, given that the European gas production has been declining.Russia plans to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany and double the existing pipeline's capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year.