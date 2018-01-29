© AP Photo/ Jordan Strauss/Invision



US music composer Randy Newman has received a Grammy award for best arrangement for his song about Russian President Vladimir Putin.In the song,Among the contenders, there were Another Day of Sun from the film La La Land composed by Justin Hurwitz, I Loves You Porgy by Shelly Berg and Every Time We Say Goodbye by Jorge Calandrelli.This not the first time, musicians have written songs about the Russian leader. For example,