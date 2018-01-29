Society's Child
Bottom of the housing ladder: UK families forced to live in deplorable housing conditions
Robert Booth
The Guardian
Sun, 28 Jan 2018 16:36 UTC
"There are a lot of people going through this situation," said the 23-year-old part-time school cleaner. "It is so easy for private landlords to get away with it because there are so many people desperate to find a property."
Jones is not quite at the bottom of her area's housing ladder. A few yards from her front door, a middle aged man has been living in the doorway of a vacant shop for six months - one of 4,750 people currently sleeping on Britain's streets, according to the Ministry of Housing.
"I walk past him and think 'what if that is me soon'," she said. "I feel like a squatter in my own home. Rough sleeping is the next step down. There is a massive amount of stress and I now have depression and anxiety."
The size of the private rented sector in England and Wales has doubled in the last 15 years. It now accounts for one in five households - more than the social rented sector. Several million people live happily in rented homes but a substantial minority do not. Some 756,000 households live in privately rented properties that are likely to cause residents to need medical attention, according to official figures. That's well over 2 million people living in homes that actively damage their health.
On visits to several of the worst properties you can smell the problems before you see them. Damp and cold have a distinctive odour. In Newham, east London, a family of four from Bangladesh are paying £1,100 a month for a damp flat they believe has caused their nine-year-old's asthma. Their three-year-old has a hacking cough that has ominously lingered for two months.
The rent is part-funded through housing benefit, because the father's job as a mini-cab driver only earns him about £200 a week. Taxpayers are paying a private landlord for a family to live in a flat whose state of disrepair is jaw-dropping. The kitchen sink has collapsed through the rotten wooden work surface and cupboards are lined with black mould. In the living room water pours through the ceiling when it rains.
"The private rented sector has always been in the worst condition," said Peter Hobbs, head of the enforcement service overseeing more than 68,000 privately rented homes for Birmingham City Council. "An awful lot are in pre-1919 homes which are converted into houses of multiple occupation. Excessive cold is an issue and people struggle to afford heating."
A 36-year-old graphic designer who rents a home with four other professionals described a condemned gas boiler, condemned wiring (with exposed live wires behind the shower unit), no smoke detectors, damp walls, a leaking roof and ill-fitting window frames.
"The problem is systemic, until the government introduce a national house building programme and revise the right-to-buy scheme, the pressures will continue in the private sector," she said.
Analysis by the Labour party of the English Housing Survey suggests that over 100,000 homes in the West Midlands feature category one hazards which pose a serious threat to the health or safety of people living there or visiting.
More than 100,000 housing association homes are believed to be in serious disrepair as well. Venetia Dolphy, 35, a hairdresser living in a Victorian housing association basement flat in southeast London, claims she has developed asthma and has had to stop work as a result of damp and mould. She said her children, aged seven and nine, suffer an allergic reaction to the mould which causes vomiting, diarrhoea and itchy, runny eyes.
The property was supplied after she had previously been forced to leave another home because of damp and mould.
"It has been a living nightmare," she said. "We moved and it started all over again."
In south Gloucestershire, a 30-year-old mother of three young children has privately rented three homes in the last four years. Each was in severe disrepair, with damp and unsafe wiring, she said. For the last few months she has had no downstairs lighting, no cooking facilities, an unsafe chimney stack and a leaking roof.
When she complained, her landlord called her "a fantasist" and "over emotional", she said.
"I suffer from mental health problems and this year has nearly destroyed me," she said. "It has been like banging my head against a brick wall: self-doubt, a rollercoaster of emotions and I just want the best for my family. This isn't good enough."
