© Courtesy Alpine Meadows
Employees dig out Alpine Meadows on January 25, 2018 after receiving over a foot of snow.
Ski resorts such as Tahoe Donner, Sugar Bowl and Kirkwood all reported at least a foot of snow from the storm that began passing through Northern California on Wednesday morning, and up to an additional 12 inches is expected before conditions dry out Friday.
Heavenly Ski Resort reported 18 inches of snow as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, driving its seven-day total up to 38 inches.
But regional winds up to 60 mph forced Heavenly to shut six routes down Wednesday, per the resort's Twitter account, and made driving difficult in high elevations.
© Squaw Valley
Squaw Valley on January 25, 2018 after receiving over a foot of snow.
Another 4 to 6 inches of snow are expected south of Lake Tahoe between Thursday and Friday morning, and up to a foot more farther north. A winter storm warning remains in effect from Lassen Volcanic National Park down the Sierra Nevada's western slope through 10 a.m. Friday,
and drivers are urged to move slowly and cautiously, especially in areas with limited visibility.
© Squaw Alpine
The conditions at Squaw Alpine on Thursday, January 25th, 2018. Many resorts reported up to a foot of snow in the Sierras.
© Squaw Valley