Britain's acid attack epidemic is spreading from London into neighboring counties
Breitbart
Mon, 22 Jan 2018 00:00 UTC
Figures released following a Freedom of Information request to the local police force have revealed that Hertfordshire, a traditionally peaceful county which was recently ranked the best place in Britain to raise a family by the UK Better Family Life Index, has experienced a sharp uptick in acid attacks, The Comet reports.
The county, home to the famous St. Albans Cathedral, suffered just one reported attack in 2013, but this had risen to eight by 2016 and an all-time high of nine the following year.
The figures were released following a particularly shocking attack which saw Dwane Matterson (right), a 26-year-old from Enfield, a borough in Sadiq Khan's London, and Aaron Boyce (left), a 19-year-old of no fixed abode, and two other men force their way into a property in the small market town of Hitchin.
They sprayed the homeowner in the face with an acidic substance during the course of the aggravated burglary, in what Hertfordshire police described as a "terrifying ordeal".
The numbers pale in comparison to the capital, which experienced 739 corrosive fluid offences between January and September 2017, 411 of which were violent.
Complete figures for the years from 2002 to 2016 indicate a rise in corrosive fluid offences which included violence of some 186 per cent, and police have conceded that London is now a global capital for such attacks.
Nevertheless, the increase in sleepy Hertfordshire points to a worrying trend of these once-rare attacks are becoming normalised beyond the crime-ridden metropolis.
"The use of corrosive substances to commit acts of violence is an extreme violent crime that aims to cause lasting physical and emotional damage to victims," said a spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary.
"As with other police forces, we are dealing with a number of cases and we are continuing to collect data from across England and Wales to understand the scale and extent of these attacks and develop our ability to support and safeguard victims."
The county has also experienced a surge in knife crime - another trend in common with London.
Britain's acid attack epidemic is spreading from London into neighboring counties
- AG Jeff Sessions questioned by Mueller in Russian probe
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Could Democracy be on the way down?
- Mueller's investigation accidentally exposes FBI cover-up of Saudi role in 9/11
- Schumer rage: 'The worst negotiator in Washington' say left-wing activists over shutdown failure
- Clinton Foundation uses hidden transactions for influence peddling
- Ivanka to hunt for new chief of staff over frustrations with Gen. Kelly
- New emails emerge about the still-secret CIA review on torture
- Former US VP Biden forced Ukraine to sack prosecutor general 'in six hours'
- AG Sessions announces DOJ probe of missing FBI test messages
- Turkish military operation in Syria escalates: Is US base of operations Manbij next? [UPDATES]
- Pentagon aware Afghan forces committed child abuse, kept on funding them
- RT Editor in Chief: Registering as 'Foreign Agent' in the US hampers work
- New population of world's rarest fish found in Tasmania
- All of Antarctica below freezing - Fake news says otherwise!
- Scientists find oxidized iron deep within Earth's mantle
- Top official in Germany's far-right AfD party resigns after converting to Islam
- YPG is recruiting captured ISIS terrorists with ultimatum: 'Fight for us or stay in prison'
- US Army soldier accused of ISIS links was obsessed with videos of beheadings & suicide bombings
Cowardice asks the question: "Is it safe?" Expediency asks the question: "Is it politic?" Vanity asks the question: "Is it popular?" But conscience asks the question: "Is it right?" And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular but one must take it because one's conscience tells one what is right.
London crime wave: Theft, burglary, rape, violent crime and homicide skyrocket