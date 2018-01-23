Its 'HomePod' will go on sale in a matter of weeks, the tech giant announced today.
The new smart speaker works a bit like the Amazon Echo, which is operated using voice commands, and features microphones so sensitive they can pick up your words even when loud music is playing.
When switched on, the device is always listening for orders, which it then encrypts and sends back to Apple's servers to be interpreted and sent back to the speaker.
Privacy advocates are becoming increasingly wary of devices which can record what's going on owners' homes.
But the tech firm assured potential customers that its HomePod would only begin recording when it hears the words 'Hey Siri'.
Comment: So they claim....
Apple wrote: 'Security and privacy are fundamental to the design of Apple hardware, software and services. With HomePod, only after "Hey Siri" is recognized locally on the device will any information be sent to Apple servers, encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier.'
It can be used to control devices around the smart home and is connected to Apple Music so it can play more than 45 million songs.
Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said: 'HomePod is a magical new music experience from Apple. It brings advanced audio technologies like beam-forming tweeters, a high-excursion woofer and automatic spatial awareness, together with the entire Apple Music catalogue and the latest Siri intelligence, in a simple, beautiful design that is so much fun to use.
We're so excited for people to get HomePod into their homes, apartments and businesses to hear it for themselves. We think they will be blown away by the audio quality. The team has worked to give Siri a deeper knowledge of music so that you can ask to play virtually anything from your personal favourites to the latest chart-topping releases, simply by saying 'Hey Siri.''
Facebook is rumoured to be working on a device which features facial recognition cameras, which led to Mark Zuckerberg being dubbed 'Big Zucker'.
The HomePod will be on sale from February 9 and cost £319.
