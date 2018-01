over 700 calls for service

© North Carolina Department of Transportation

from the Carolinas and Virginia to New England throughout the day on Wednesday, challenging commuters and work crews looking to keep the roads clear.The heaviest snow is expected to fall across portions of central North Carolina and south-central Virginia, whereto accumulate.on Tuesday ahead of the storm."Nearly all of North Carolina will be impacted by this winter storm, and we're making sure North Carolina is ready," Cooper said. "I urge all of our residents to be prepared and to stay safe."Wintry weather has already been blamed for a slew of road closures and accidents across areas from Texas to Kentucky this week. The snow and ice alsoand numerous flight delays out of major hubs like Houston and Atlanta.5:45 p.m. EAST Wednesday: In a briefing, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said if must go out drive much slower and keep a lot of space between vehicles. He also said it is important to keep pets out of the cold.4:40 p.m. EST Wednesday:There is adue to icy road conditions on 321 in Lincoln County which is near Shelby, North Carolina.4:00 p.m. EST Wednesday:Power outages are increasing across the state of North Carolina. Currentlywith most outages across central North Carolina.3:45 p.m. EST Wednesday:Overat Charlotte Douglas International Airport today, according to FlightStats.The heaviest snow in North Carolina is currently falling around Raleigh with some areas northwest of the city measuring. People are encouraged to stay off the roads due to hazardous driving conditions.12:41 p.m. EST Wednesday:In the city of Durham, North Carolina, slick travel conditions are being reported and there have beenin the city.12:19 p.m. EST Wednesday:in North Carolina.10:19 a.m. EST Wednesday:In a press conference Wednesday morning, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said there has been an uptick in the number of accidents reported throughout the state.The North Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to over 500 traffic collisions Wednesday morning and9:08 a.m. EST Wednesday:Roads are quickly becoming snowcovered in parts of North Carolina as crews continue to treat the highways and secondary streets.This North Carolina Department of Transportation image shows Spring Garden Street in Raleigh.