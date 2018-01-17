'Sometimes he says things that are silly'Donald Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, has said the President may occasionally say "silly" things but he's "definitely not racist".Mr Trump received massive blowback last week for reportedly describing Haiti, El Salvador and unspecified African nations as "shithole countries" during a White House meeting. Many, such as UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville, have characterised the remarks as "racist".But the President's first wife and mother of their oldest three children - Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric - apparently has a different view."Sometimes he says things that are silly," Ms Trump said when asked on the UK's Good Morning Britain TV show about the President's remarks.On Sunday, the President told reporters that he is "not a racist"."I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed," he declared.Ms Trump also told the ITV network's morning show that she doesn't think Mr Trump "is going to do anything irrational", calling him "a stable genius, definitely."Ms Trump said when asked about Michael Wolff's book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, a controversial account of the Trump presidency.She added that the President's use of Twitter was "actually not bad". Members of the press "change everything you say", she asserted."When he tweets it's out of his mouth, and sometimes it might not be clear, but at least it is exactly what he thinks," she said.Ms Trump, 68, is currently in the UK promoting her new book Raising Trump. She was married to Mr Trump from 1977 until 1992 and has said the pair have remained friends.