Following the posting on the Central Bureau's Transient Object Confirmation Page about a possible Nova in Musca (TOCP Designation: PNV J11261220-6531086) we performed some follow-up of this object through a TEL 0.50-m f/6.8 reflector + CCD + focal reducer from MPC Code Q62 (iTelescope Observatory, Siding Spring).

On images taken on January 15.57, 2018 we can confirm the presence of an optical counterpart with R-filtered CCD magnitude ~6.3 at coordinates:
R.A. = 11 26 14.95, Decl.= -65 31 24.1

(equinox 2000.0; Gaia DR1 catalogue reference stars).

This transient has been reported to CBAT/TOCP by Rob Kaufman, Bright, Victoria, Australia. Discovery image (taken with Canon 650D & 55mm lens) is available here. He also posted a low-resolution spectrum that "shows strong hydrogen emissions as well as FeII lines":
Nova in Musca
© R. Kaufman
Below you can see our confirmation image (single 30-sec exposure through a 0.43-m f/6.8 reflector + CCD), click on it for a bigger version:

Nova in Musca
© Remanzacco Blog
An animation showing a comparison between our confirmation image and the archive POSS2/UKSTU Red plate (1998-03-19). Click on it for a bigger version: