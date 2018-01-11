Aiken SC
There have been multiple reports of a loud "boom" and the ground shaking in the Midland Valley area of Aiken County on Monday afternoon.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has received no reports concerning the "boom" around 1:25 p.m., said Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Sheriff's Office.

Charles William Clendenin, Jr., state geologist with the South Carolina Geological Survey, said they have received no notification of any earthquake activity in the area today from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Aiken Standard is still looking into the reports at this time.