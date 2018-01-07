And it's far from just Donald Trump, his cabinet, and his campaign/administration staffers embroiled in the corruption. It extends to many in the United States Congress as well.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R. WI) may be in some hot water in the case as well:
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray both met with Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday of this week to talk about the House Russia investigation, a GOP aide has confirmed.We now know the meeting was to discuss House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. For months now, Nunes has slammed the DOJ over what he says is a deliberate effort to ignore requests for information on the "Steele dossier."
Rosenstein was escorted by his security detail as he passed by numerous reporters who werestaking out budget negotiations between top White House officials and top congressional leaders.
The aide said the meeting in the Speaker's office came at the request of Rosenstein and Wray. "Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray asked to meet with the speaker and we accommodated the request," Paul Ryan's spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in an email. "I'd refer you to their offices for anything further."
In a letter to Rosenstein last week, Nunes said the DOJ's initial response as "disingenuous at best," claiming that "at this point it seems the DOJ and FBI need to be investigating themselves."
The latest deadline for his request was Wednesday.
Late Wednesday night, Nunes said that DOJ had agreed to provide the Intelligence Committee with "access to all the documents and witnesses we have requested." The deal was announced after a conversation between Nunes and Rosenstein, the chairman said.
"The committee looks forward to receiving access to the documents over the coming days," Nunes said in a statement.
Nunes did not attend the meeting in Ryan's office, a GOP aide said.
No other information about the meeting and what was discussed was immediately made known, but Scott Dworkin with the Democratic Coalition has an idea of what's going on:
The investigation keeps getting deeper and deeper into the Republican establishment and we don't expect that to change anytime soon, especially given the fact that Robert Mueller is now going after the RNC.
Comment: Grasping at straws. Tidbits seem to be the hallmark of this professional investigation - especially when there is so little to go on and even less to judge.