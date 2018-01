© unknown



Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray both met with Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday of this week to talk about the House Russia investigation, a GOP aide has confirmed.



Rosenstein was escorted by his security detail as he passed by numerous reporters who werestaking out budget negotiations between top White House officials and top congressional leaders.



The aide said the meeting in the Speaker's office came at the request of Rosenstein and Wray. "Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray asked to meet with the speaker and we accommodated the request," Paul Ryan's spokeswoman AshLee Strong said in an email. "I'd refer you to their offices for anything further."

The staggering number of Republicans caught up in the scandal surrounding Russian interference in the 2016 US Presidential election keeps growing by the day, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the FBI both pursue leads and interview key players.For months now,In a letter to Rosenstein last week, Nunes said the DOJ's initial response as "disingenuous at best," claiming that "at this point it seems the DOJ and FBI need to be investigating themselves."The latest deadline for his request was Wednesday.The deal was announced after a conversation between Nunes and Rosenstein, the chairman said."The committee looks forward to receiving access to the documents over the coming days," Nunes said in a statement.Nunes did not attend the meeting in Ryan's office, a GOP aide said.No other information about the meeting and what was discussed was immediately made known, but Scott Dworkin with the Democratic Coalition has an idea of what's going on:Could this also be why Paul Ryan has recently hinted at retirement?The investigation keeps getting deeper and deeper into the Republican establishment and we don't expect that to change anytime soon, especially given the fact that Robert Mueller is now going after the RNC.