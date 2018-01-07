Donald Trump has said he is "absolutely" willing to talk on the phone to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if Tuesday's North-South meeting yields positive results."He [South Korean President Moon Jae-in] actually thanked me," Trump said recalling a recent conversation with the South Korean president. "He said, and a lot of people have said, and a lot of people have written, that without my rhetoric and without my tough stance... And it is not just the stance, this is, this is what has to be done if it has to be done, that they wouldn't be talking about Olympics, they would not be talking right now." Trump himself, of course, was the loudest of the "lot of people" who said that.He suggested that he'd be willing to speak directly with Kim if certain conditions were met.The specific preconditions, however, were not expanded on.he added.The possibility of direct engagement between Trump and Kim follows heated exchanges and an increasingly personalized battle between the two nuclear-armed leaders, culminating with the reciprocal boast that their respective "nuclear buttons" are at the ready. "I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" Trump tweeted in reply to Kim's New Year speech that his "button is always on my table."On Friday,The meeting was made possible after Kim signaled a thaw in the relationship with the South during the same New Year speech, in which the now-famous 'button' was mentioned.In a phone conversation with Trump earlier this week, presidentAt Camp David Saturday, Trump also said that unlike previous American administrations, he is prepared to take a "tough" stance on North Korea. "You have to have a certain attitude and you have to be prepared to do certain things. And I'm totally prepared to do that," the president told reporters.Despite previous statements from the State Department that Washington doesn't trust Kim to abide by any agreements, Trump expressed support for the upcoming intra-Korean talks. "I'd like to see them getting involved in the Olympics and maybe things go from there. So I'm behind that 100 percent," the president said. "I would love to see it go far beyond the Olympics, absolutely. And at the appropriate time, we'll get involved."