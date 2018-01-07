Puppet Masters
The lying, coup-staging CIA recently escalated psyops in Iran
Caitlin Johnstone
Medium
Sun, 07 Jan 2018 16:07 UTC
Back in June the Wall Street Journal published a report saying that America's Central Intelligence Agency had set up a new organization whose sole task would be to focus on Iran under the direction of "Ayatollah Mike" D'andrea, an aggressive Iran hawk.
"The Iran Mission Center will bring together analysts, operations personnel and specialists from across the CIA to bring to bear the range of the agency's capabilities, including covert action," says the report.
This alone is reason enough to be intensely skeptical of every single thing you hear about Iran. The CIA has been a consistent utilizer and developer of the science of psyops - psychological operations in which large groups of people are deceived and manipulated into thinking and feeling a certain way to advance a prefered agenda during war and during peacetime. Relatedly, the CIA also has an extensive and well-documented history of staging regime change coups to topple rival governments all around the world, including Iran. These are not conspiracy theories. These are conspiracy facts.
There is, therefore, no legitimate reason for any thinking person to believe anything they're told about what's happening in that country. As soon as you know the CIA is involved in any situation, you know you can't look at it separately from the smoke and mirrors that these lying, torturing, warmongering psychopaths have inserted in between what's actually happening and the public perception of what's happening. All you know for certain is that there is an organization bent on deceiving you into supporting a coup that the US intelligence/security machine has been pursuing for a long, long time, and that its involvement in the nation in question has escalated.
A casual exploration of its history will tell you that there is no reason whatsoever to give the Central Intelligence Agency the benefit of the doubt in any area, ever. If you find out that they are ramping up operations against any government, think of the most depraved thing you can imagine them doing and then subsidize it with billions of dollars. Whatever pops into your head when you do that will likely be much closer to what's actually happening than whatever the mainstream media tells you.
The science of psychologically manipulating the masses has been in research and development for more than a century, and the CIA is at the cutting edge of it. No matter how clever you think you are, they're more clever. You cannot outfox them in this area, so the only rational position is intense, relentless doubt and skepticism.
Am I advocating paranoia? Absolutely. When you know that there is a highly trained firm of manipulators whose agenda is to deceive the world about what is happening in a given country, they are necessarily forcing you to be paranoid about everything you hear about that country. That isn't our fault, it's theirs. This necessary paranoia is a product of the psychological abuse that they are inflicting upon us, and it is good and right to hate them for it. Let the hatred expunge any sympathy which might keep you from mistaking any evil from being beyond their capability. The CIA will do anything it takes to advance their agendas. Anything.
The current president has surrounded himself with Iran hawks from the very beginning of his administration, from James Mattis, who once listed America's top three concerns as "Iran, Iran, Iran," to Mike Pompeo, who recently promised to make the CIA into a "much more vicious agency" (God knows how). Many of my Trump-supporting readers are keeping the faith that this won't be another instance like Syria despite the many glaring similarities, but please don't keep faith in the CIA. That is never, ever a reasonable thing to do.
The CIA's job is to start wars, stage coups, and lie to you. I don't know if we'll be able to prevent them from staging yet another evil regime change intervention in yet another Middle Eastern country, but by damn we can at least make it hard for them. Stay intensely skeptical at all times about all things Iran. Don't feel bad about being a bit paranoid on this issue. Don't let them suck you in. Thank you.
