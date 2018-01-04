© REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr



The Philippines has barred a branch of an American call center firm from expanding in the country following a pre-Christmas fire that killed dozens of its employees, a senior government official said on Wednesday."They can operate again once they get a clearance from the Bureau of Fire and the local government," Plaza told Reuters in a text message.SSI's office in Cebu, in the central Philippines, would not be affected as it has been complying with PEZA rules, Plaza said.SSI and the mall were registered with PEZA in 2008, as a business process outsourcing firm and an economic zone developer, respectively.PEZA did not issue fire inspection and safety certificates to NCCC and SSI from 2013 to 2017, Plaza said.But the companies were able to renew their business permits with the city government of Davao after passing fire safety inspection by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Plaza said.How SSI and NCCC secured fire safety inspection certificates from the bureau is one of the things an inter-agency task force looking into the blaze is investigating.Davao planning chief Ivan Cortez said the city gives business permits to companies after they get a fire safety and inspection certificate from the Bureau of Fire Protection."The agency focusing on fire is the Bureau of Fire. The local government will not release a permit without the approval of the Bureau of Fire. They are the last office. When they approve, that is the time we release the business permit," Cortez told Reuters.NCCC could not immediately be reached for comment. An SSI official declined to comment and referred Reuters to its legal representative.It was not clear yet how the suspension would affect SSI workers.SSI employed 500 people at the Davao call center and since the fire said it would not comment until after investigations were concluded.NCCC has insisted it had met safety requirements.