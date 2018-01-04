Xi Jinping has reaffirmed his status as China's most dominant leader since Chairman Mao with another tub-thumping display of military brawn involving thousands of heavily armed troops.Speaking at a military assembly in the northern province of Hebei,as they implemented the Communist party's orders.The military should "create an elite and powerful force that is always ready for the fight, capable of combat and sure to win in order to fulfill the tasks bestowed by the Party and the people in the new era," added Xi, who was recently anointed one of modern China's most powerful rulers."As Xi Jinping announced his instructions, there was prolonged and thunderous applause," the party's official newspaper, the People's Daily, reported in a front-page story, alongside a photograph showing Xi clad in combat fatigues and black leather gloves.The newspaper claimed troops had gathered in 4,000 separate locations across China to hear their commander-in-chief's decree. Turning to the scarlet flag of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), they vowed to "resolutely obey Chairman Xi's order".The Global Times, a nationalist, party-run tabloid, called Wednesday morning's mobilisation -- a "landmark" event.[Central Military Commission], and it shows that improving combat readiness is now a strategic mission for the Chinese military," Xu Guangyu, a retired major general, told the newspaper.The event comes amid rumbling fears of a potential conflagration over the border in North Korea."I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" Trump wrote.