Police in the Northern Territory say a camera tripod may have contributed to the death of an Adelaide man struck by lightning on Tuesday.Antony Van Der Meer was on a dream outback holiday at Kings Canyon with his wife Jessica, mother-in-law and his sister and brother-in-law when tragedy struck about 5pm on New Year's Day.NT Police Superintendent Pauline Vicary said the bolt hit Mr Van Der Meer's metal tripod."They were on the Kings Canyon Rim Walk and the incident happened about 500m from the carpark area," she said.By lunchtime on Wednesday, more than $3000 had been raised for Mr Van Der Meer's loved ones as friends and strangers alike rallied to them.One online fundraising page, which aims to raise $5000, described the 35-year-old as "an amazing husband, son, brother and friend"."Anyone who was lucky enough to call Antony Van Der Meer a friend for the past 35 years knew what a big hearted, generous and hilarious man he was," the page said."He meant so much to so many people, none more so than his beautiful wife Jess."A second fundraising effort on GoFundMe aims to raise a further $10,000.Mr Van Der Meer was well-known among the Adelaide dance music fraternity through his former involvement with radio station Fresh FM, where he was known as "Trance".The Advertiser has learned the man was photographing his family's hike.Source: The Advertiser