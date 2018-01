A three-year span that is not likely to make it into Comey's book is the time he spent as General Counsel of Bridgewater Associates, immediately preceding his nomination by President Obama in 2013 to be FBI Director.Bridgewater Associates is the weirdly managed hedge fund that promotes " radical truth and radical transparency ." The firm has become notorious for videotaping all of its internal meetings, including at least one that bordered on character assassination of a colleague. The firm also admits to assigning "homework" to employees that requires them to review and analyze recordings of employee interactions.Comey will likely be barred from discussing his days at the firm that has contributed significantly to making him a multi-millionaire due to attorney-client privilege as well as confidentiality and non-disparagement agreements that employees are required to sign in order to work at Bridgewater Associates - one of the largest hedge funds in the world.