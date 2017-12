The Clinton-led State Department also authorized $151 billion of separate Pentagon-brokered deals for 16 of the countries that donated to the Clinton Foundation, resulting in a 143 percent increase in completed sales to those nations over the same time frame during the Bush administration.

"The committee almost never met, and when it deliberated it was usually at a fairly low bureaucratic level," Richard Perle said. Perle, who has worked for the Reagan, Clinton and both Bush administrations added, "I think it's a bit of a joke." -CBS

Revealing Timeline

It would be intellectually dishonest not to see the very likely attachment of the special agent's action. That is to say an FBI probe originating as an outcome of information retrieved in parallel to the timing of the "criminal probe" of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email use.



The sequence of events highlights a criminal probe starting [early August 2015], followed by notifications to the "Uranium One" CFIUS participants [late August 2015].



If you consider the larger Clinton timeline; along with the FBI special agent requests from identified participants; and overlay the Nuclear Regulatory Commission as the leading entity surrounding the probe elements; and the fact that the CFIUS participants were the recipients of the retention requests; well, it's just too coincidental to think this is unrelated to the Uranium One deal and the more alarming implications.

FBI Mole

Tony Podesta and Uranium One

In late 2013 or early 2014, Tony Podesta and a representative for the Clinton Foundation met to discuss how to help Uranium One - the Russian owned company that controls 20 percent of American Uranium Production - and whose board members gave over $100 million to the Clinton Foundation.

- the Russian owned company that controls 20 percent of American Uranium Production - and whose board members gave over $100 million to the Clinton Foundation. In 2013, John Podesta recommended that Tony hire David Adams, Hillary Clinton's chief adviser at the State Department , giving them a "direct liaison" between the group's Russian clients and Hillary Clinton's State Department.

Hillary Clinton's chief adviser at the State Department between the group's Russian clients and Hillary Clinton's State Department. "Tony Podesta was basically part of the Clinton Foundation."

Tying it together - previous reports of Federal investigations into the Clinton Foundation:

The investigation, based in New York, had not developed much evidence and was based mostly on information that had surfaced in news stories and the book Clinton Cash, according to several law enforcement officials briefed on the case.



The book asserted that foreign entities gave money to former President Bill Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, and in return received favors from the State Department when Mrs. Clinton was secretary of state. Mrs. Clinton has adamantly denied those claims.

The FBI field office in New York had done the most work on the Clinton Foundation case and received help from the FBI field office in Little Rock, the people familiar with the matter said.

The Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas is an all purpose office complex, a bastion of federal bureaucracy located at 1100 Commerce St. Most people come for a passport or to get business done in front of a federal judge. But inside, a quiet review is underway that has direct ties to the raging presidential election: The local branch of the IRS' Tax Exempt and Government Entities Division is reviewing the tax status of the Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Foundation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has instructed DOJ prosecutors to begin asking FBI agents for explanations regarding evidence pertaining to a dormant criminal investigation into the controversial Uranium One deal linked to Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to NBC The order comes as part ofwhich saw 20% of American Uranium sold to a Russian state-owned energy company in a 2010 transaction allowed by the Obama administration.Clinton and Putin met the same day of the speech at the Russian leader's private homestead A report by the New York Times and the book Clinton Cash by investigative journalist Peter Schweizer in 2015 are said to have convinced the FBI in large part to launch their investigation into the Clinton Foundation over several claims of pay-for-play before and during Hillary Clinton's role as Secretary of State, including the Uranium One deal and several international arms sales.As reported in International Business Times As part of the Uranium One approval process,The committee has been considered by some to be a "joke."As discovered in early November by Twitter researcher Katica while looking at FOIA-requested documents,as published by The Conservative Treehouse . Katica found the requests buried in an FBI file released via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).While the Clinton email investigation was launched in March of 2015 after it was revealed that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used a personal server and non-approved email accounts to conduct government business,- though most assumed it was simply covering Clinton's mishandling of classified information and not the content of her emails.What Katica discovered is that weeks after the criminal probe began, the FBI sent notices to every agency involved in the Uranium One approval process to preserve records.the agencies which received the request included the, the, the(ODNI James Clapper),, and theFive days after the initial request, the same FBI agent sent another round of notifications to the same agencies, adding theand theThe next day, September 3rd, 2015, three more agencies were added to the preservation request:theand theAt this point,As The Conservative Treehouse noted in November:An October report in The Hill revealed that as early as 2009,, and that the agency had evidence that- a deal which would grant the Kremlin control over 20 percent of America's uranium supply.which threatened criminal penalties for revealing information, even to Congress. After a request was made by Reps Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) calling for the Justice Department to invalidate the NDA, the gag order was lifted and the FBI informant was authorized to speak with congress.While one-time Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort turned himself in to the FBI a week ago on charges of money laundering, let's not forget what a former Podesta Group executive interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller told Tucker Carlson Tonight : theon behalf of Russian government and business. To that end, he had quite a bit to say about his former boss Tony and his relationship to the Uranium One deal.As far as the current state of the FBI investigation,Carlson's source told Fox.Katica's FOIA discovery corroborates a New York Times report from November 1, 2016, which asserts that an FBI investigation was kicked off based on revelations of pay-for-play in the book Clinton Cash written by Peter Schweizer:The Wall St. Journal also reported last October that, and "were collecting information about the Clinton Foundation to see if there was evidence of financial crimes or influence-peddling, according to people familiar with the matter."And in November, as tweeted by Wikileaks and reported on by the Dallas Observer , after 64 GOP members of Congress received letters urging them to push for an investigation. The investigation has been notably held at the Dallas IRS office - far away from Washington.So - while the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton was sold as a simple matter of mishandling of classified material,Perhaps Sessions will see the logic in approving a second special counsel after all...