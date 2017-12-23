A video of the event was recorded by Tore Myhren from Lillehammer, and shows the fireball through some clouds near the horizon.
"The meteor was of sporadic origin, with a radiant located at R.A. = 331,3°, Dec. = 62,2°," writes Kai Gaarder of the Norwegian Meteor Network, as reported by the International Meteor Organization.
Some eyewitness reports describing the phenomena include:
Ørjan Solheim:
"Saw an insane powerful flash of light in Rosendal. The whole valley and the mountains lighted up. A lot of times stronger than lightning. Lasted longer and was smoother than lightning. Stopped the car and went out, but could hear no sound."Ellen Marie Lyseng:
"Saw an enormous fireball over Valdres, with direction towards Hemsedal. It lighted up the whole valley for some seconds. Seemed almost like an explosion in the sky."