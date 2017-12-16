© Reuters



A mysterious explosion was heard in West Bengal's coastal town Digha on Thursday afternoon, triggering panic among tourists and residents, police said. However, till late in the night, the source of the sound was yet to be identified.Police said the sound was heard in some parts of the coastal town in East Midnapore district and was much lesser in intensity than the twin explosion sounds off the coast in August this year."An explosion like sound was heard at some parts of Digha at around 2 p.m. on Thursday. However, no injury or damage to property has been reported till now. We are looking for the source of the sound," a senior officer from Digha police station told IANS.Several tourists, who were bathing in the sea when the sound was heard, reportedly came running out of the water while people in their hotel rooms rushed out to the street in panic."Necessary precautions were taken in the beaches after the incident. However, no one was barred from bathing in the sea. The situation remained peaceful and normal," he added.. Police barred the tourists from bathing in the sea and issued an alert in the area as sound was heard even from Tajpur, another coastal tourist spot about 18 km from Digha. The source of the sound, however, remained unconfirmed despite speculations that it was inked to the missile testing in Odisha's Chandipur, 50 km from the area.Source: IANS