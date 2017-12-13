© Grigoriy Sisoev / Sputni



Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the lower house of Russia's parliament an agreement toThe development would be for a term of 49 years and would grant the Russian Navy access to the territorial waters and to various ports of the Syrian Arab Republic. The revamped Tartus navy base would be able to accept up to 11 ships at once, including nuclear-powered vessels.Former chief of staff of the Russian Navy, Admiral Viktor Kravchenko, told Interfax that the expanded base would contribute to the navy's "operative capabilities" in the Mediterranean Sea and Middle East as a whole. He also said that the developed navy base would be much larger than the current facility, which is used for refueling and technical support of ships."The base should be stretched over a decent tract of land, with all necessary security and defense facilities. The base can accept all ships, up to missile cruisers, allowing them to replenish all supplies and give some rest to the crew," the admiral said.Lower House MP Dmitry Belik told RIA Novosti that the Russian navy group that is currently stationed off the coast of Syria would maintain its current strength of over 10 combat ships and support vessels.Earlier this week, President Putin visited Khmeimim Airbase in Syria and ordered the withdrawal of a "significant part" of the Russian military contingent. The order followed the defeat of "the most battle-hardened grouping of international terrorists" by the Syrian Army with support of the Russian Air Force in the space of two years, the president noted.