Russia adheres to its obligations in the sphere of human rights and defends the basic values like freedom, justice, life, wellbeing and dignity of humans, the ministry saidHuman rights are to become a factor, which should favor rapprochement of different countries, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a commentary, published on the Human Rights Day, marked on Sunday."Human rights are to become a factor, which favors rapprochement of different countries and groups of countries, as well as develops the climate of trust and mutual respect in the international relations," the commentary reads.Russia adheres to its obligations in the sphere of human rights and defends the basic values like freedom, justice, life, wellbeing and dignity of humans, the ministry said."This country's big efforts are aimed at wide participation of people, political parties and other public institutions in formation of the state policy, including in taking decisions, improvement of the legal system and integrity of the judicial system with the purpose to eliminate corruption and provide the rule of law," the commentary reads.The Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on December 10. The Day was announced by the UN General Assembly on December 4, 1950 (Resolution 423). The date is to coincide with the date the UN General Assembly in 1948 adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.