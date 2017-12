We express our deep concern over the nation-state bill currently under debate in the Knesset, which can be interpreted as an attempt to deepen and legalise systemic discrimination against the Palestinian Arab minority in the country.

Dozens of Members of European Parliament (MEPs) have urged the Israeli government to abandon a draft "Jewish nation state" bill, reports the Jerusalem Post The letter comes two weeks after a delegation of Joint List MKs visited Brussels, and according to MK Yousef Jabareen, the statement "is certainly a result of our visit", adding:Jabareen told the Jerusalem Post that one EU official saidThe letter was sent to the EU Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, as well as to European Parliament President Antonio Tajani last Friday.The progressive MEPs urged Tajani and Mogherini "to raise their voice and to make it explicit that the adoption of this bill in its current shape - against the strong protests of the Palestinian Arab community constituting one-fifth of the population - is incompatible with the basic values of EU-Israel relations and with the image of Israel as a solid democracy in the Middle East."