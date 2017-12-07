© MEE/Sameer Sultan



Yemen faces the worst outbreak of cholera in recent history

Yemen right now is on the "brink of famine

Right after infuriating the Muslim world by announcing that he'd move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, US President Trump called for Saudi Arabia to lift its blockade on Yemen and allow food and other supplies into the famine-stricken country."I have directed officials in my administration to call the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Trump said in a brief statement Wednesday."This must be done for humanitarian reasons immediately," he added.after Houthi rebels fired a missile at the Saudi capital of Riyadh. Following the attack, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that," according to a New York Times essay on the crown prince.However, facing increasing international pressure as hunger in Yemen grows more widespread,, the Hill reports.the war-torn country so desperately needs, however., Bloomberg reports. Three million people out of a population of 28 million, are internally displaced, according to UN figures."It will not be like the famine that we saw in South Sudan earlier in the year, where tens of thousands of people were affected. It will not be like the famine which cost 250,000 people their lives in Somalia in 2011., with millions of victims," Lowcock said last month, according to the Independent., who has led the Yemeni campaign, for his "efforts to clamp down on terrorism and corruption" in his own country, Bloomberg notes. Bin Salman is behind the anti-corruption sweep that has arrested more than 200 people in Saudi Arabia and exposed corruption to the tune of more than $100 billion.Yemen has been in the grip of a civil war since 2015. The internationally recognized government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, supported by the Saudi-led coalition, is fighting the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed in fighting this week.