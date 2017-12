© Via Twitter/Textfiles

Another host was busted last month trying to film guests without their knowledge - marking the second time since October that the company has had to publicly deal with this sort of incident.An unidentified American archivist became the most recent victim - with his co-worker, Jason Scott, tweeting out a picture on Nov. 27 of a hidden device that he found while staying in an undisclosed Airbnb."In 'oh, that's a thing now' news, a colleague of mine thought it odd that there was," Scott tweeted. "(.)"The post has racked up more than 23,000 retweets and been liked over 30,000 times.In response, Airbnb released a statement - saying they had "permanently banned" the homeowner and "supported our guests with a full refund and reimbursement for expenses incurred."Despite prior reports, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Monday that finding cameras in a rental home was "incredibly rare.""Cameras are never allowed in bathrooms or bedrooms; any other cameras must be properly disclosed to guests ahead of time," the spokesperson said.In October,of the Florida Airbnb that they were staying in. It had been"I would love to see Airbnb take this seriously, but not if it means bringing that stress back into our lives," said one renter, who spoke to BuzzFeed on the condition of anonymity.The individual was one of two people who spoke to the website about their experience with finding hidden cameras inside their rental homes.The other renter - a woman namedshe found inside a Houston Airbnb."They just treated it like I was trying to get out of paying," she said, in reference to the company's handling of the situation. "I was like, 'Hello, he is saying he did what I was saying he did', and the customer service rep told me that I should 'respond professionally.'", Erin said Airbnb finally started cooperating and eventually launched an internal review of the incident - which resulted in a full refund., my full name, my cell number," Erin explained. "But at the same time I know his full name and number, too, so I figured that kind of protects me."