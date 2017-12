A large number of ornate keys from the Viking Age (c. 800-1066 AD) have been found in female graves and as individual findings. Bronze keys made with superb craftsmanship were used asworn on a belt around the waist.The key from Heggum farm (Old Norse: Heggheimar) is 9.5 centimeters long and ornamented with intertwined animal figures. It was found in a burial mound and may have belonged to a powerful housewife.. Her work duties were housekeeping and making food, including drying and smoking fish and meat, working wool, spinning yarn and sewing and weaving.Pregnancy, breastfeeding and raising children also took up time in a woman's life. In practice, it was probably the women who looked after the elderly.She also had to perform heavy work like carrying water and participate in haymaking. In addition, she would have had knowledge of herbs to make medicine for the sick and wounded.When the man went hunting, fishing, on Viking raids or got sick,The married woman was seen to belong to the family she had grown up with and for that reason never quite became an integral part of her husband's family.To read the rest of the article click here